From ‘Person of Interest’ to Suspect: Murder Charges Filed After New Hampshire Couple Shot to Death While Out on a Walk

Authorities now say that a man identified as a “person of interest” in the double homicide of a married couple is the one who committed the crime.

Logan Levar Clegg, 26, faces two counts of second-degree murder for shooting couple Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66, to death when they were on a walk, according to a joint statement on Wednesday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Clegg was arrested earlier this month in Vermont on an unrelated warrant out of Utah, which was filed last year. He was on probation for felony possession of stolen property. Now New Hampshire authorities are working on bringing him over to their neck of the woods to face the murder charges.

“After the warrant was issued, it was provided to Vermont authorities and used this evening to arrest Mr. Clegg as a fugitive from justice on the New Hampshire murder charges,” they said on Wednesday. “Mr. Clegg is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont where he has been housed on an unrelated charge [the Utah warrant] since October 12, 2022.”

An arraignment on the Utah-related matter is scheduled for Thursday.

“Mr. Clegg’s arraignment on the fugitive from justice charge in Vermont is expected to take place Thursday, October 20th at the Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans, VT,” authorities said. “After Mr. Clegg’s arraignment, New Hampshire authorities will be seeking Mr. Clegg’s extradition to New Hampshire.”

Investigators have said that the Reids left their home at the Alton Woods apartment complex at approximately 2:22 p.m. on April 18, 2022. They went for a walk, ending up in the area of Broken Ground Trails off Portsmouth Street.

“Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that,” authorities said. “The Reids’ bodies were recovered in the early evening of April 21, 2022, from a wooded area in close proximity to the Marsh Loop Trail.”

They were both shot multiple times, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing. From authorities:

The Concord Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. The Concord Police Department can be reached at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Authorities last week only named Clegg as the person of interest in this case.

“[L]aw enforcement authorities from the Concord Police Department, Vermont State Police, and the South Burlington Police Department located and made contact with a person of interest in this case in South Burlington, Vermont,” Formella and Osgood said in a previous joint press release. “The contact was the result of significant investigative efforts by the Concord Police Department and was done in coordination with its law enforcement partners.”

According to a press release from the South Burlington Police Department in Vermont, Clegg, who is homeless, was apprehended at the South Burlington Public Library for the Utah matter, they said.

With great assistance from @vspwilliston SBPD arrested Logan Clegg, a fugitive from Utah who is a POI in a @ConcordPolice murder. pic.twitter.com/E8geG7pxbC — South Burlington Police (@SBPolice1) October 13, 2022

