‘Person of Interest’ in Unsolved Slayings of New Hampshire Couple Arrested on Utah Warrant at a Public Library in Vermont

A 26-year-old homeless man who was arrested in Vermont this week is a “person of interest” in the unsolved homicides of a married couple in New Hampshire. Logan Clegg was taken into custody on Wednesday and held on a probation violation out of Utah in an unrelated case, authorities announced.

“[L]aw enforcement authorities from the Concord Police Department, Vermont State Police, and the South Burlington Police Department located and made contact with a person of interest in this case in South Burlington, Vermont,” New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said in a joint press release. “The contact was the result of significant investigative efforts by the Concord Police Department and was done in coordination with its law enforcement partners.”

According to a press release from the South Burlington Police Department, Clegg was apprehended at the South Burlington Public Library in Vermont and is currently charged as being a fugitive from justice in Cache County, Utah. The Utah arrest warrant, which was issued last year, stems from a felony possession of stolen property case for which Clegg is currently on probation.

With great assistance from @vspwilliston SBPD arrested Logan Clegg, a fugitive from Utah who is a POI in a @ConcordPolice murder. pic.twitter.com/E8geG7pxbC — South Burlington Police (@SBPolice1) October 13, 2022

The homicide case in which Clegg is a person of interest involves the slayings of Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66. Stephen and Wendy reportedly left their home in Concord, New Hampshire on April 18, 2022 to go for a walk and never returned. Family members reported the couple missing two days later, but their bodies were discovered on a walking trail next to the Alton Woods Apartment Complex on April 21.

The Reids were both fatally shot and their deaths were ruled homicides, but AG Formella and Chief Osgood emphasized that “no one has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicides.” The couple previously lived together in Vermont.

According to a report from Manchester ABC affiliate WMUR-TV, South Burlington police investigators on Thursday evening “were investigating what they described as another scene on Patchen Road related to the Concord case.” SBPD and authorities in New Hampshire were reportedly executing a search warrant at a Vermont campsite where Clegg had allegedly been staying.

“Numerous items were seized in connection to the Concord, New Hampshire, Police Department’s investigation,” South Burlington police Lt. Chris Bataille reportedly told the station. He added that all of the evidence collected was turned over to police in Concord.

A Law&Crime review of Clegg’s active Utah warrants revealed accusations of burglary and failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer. The cases attached to those warrants are active in First District Court in Logan, Utah.

According to a report from Plattsburgh NBC affiliate WPTZ, Clegg in August 2020 was arrested and charged with shoplifting. While being taken into custody, police reportedly found a stolen gun in Clegg’s waistband. He was arrested again in August 2020 in the vicinity of a reported burglary and again found with a stolen firearm and a set of lock picks, per WPTZ.

An obituary for the Reids described the couple as a “dynamic” humanitarian duo who “brought out the best in each other.”

[image via South Burlington Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]