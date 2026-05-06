An Ohio man's fate has been sealed for chasing and gunning down a victim at a Dunkin' Donuts after the two got into an argument.

Waunyae Arrington, 30, was charged with the murder of 32-year-old Jose Ervin Jr. in the fall of 2024.

On Tuesday, Arrington was sentenced in Cuyahoga County to at least 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in March 2026 to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability, Cleveland Fox affiliate WJW reported.

On Oct. 4, 2024, Ervin was at a gas station ordering food with a woman after he left a bar in Garfield Heights, Ohio, a city just southeast of Cleveland. Arrington was also there, and the two men got into an argument.

Surveillance video showed women trying to break the two men up before Arrington reached into a bag and pulled out a gun, and Ervin ran across the street to the Dunkin' Donuts on Turney Road, according to area ABC affiliate WEWS. Arrington fired several shots, and Ervin appeared to trip. He was struck by one of the bullets at that time.

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Officers reportedly responded to the area at about 2:45 a.m. that morning to find Ervin unresponsive on the ground. He was brought to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Four days later, police arrested Arrington and booked him into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Ervin was a young father of twins, and he, his wife, and their twins reportedly all shared the same birthday.