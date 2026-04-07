'Father figure' ran over 3-year-old who was 'racing' alongside his truck: Police

A 33-year-old man in Michigan is accused of killing a 3-year-old girl he was caring for, allegedly striking her with the pickup truck he was driving while she was "racing" him alongside the vehicle, authorities said.

Daniel Richard Bryant, who may have been drinking at the time of the crash, was taken into custody last week in connection with the death of 3-year-old Estella Johnson, authorities announced.

Bryant, who police described as a "father figure" to the child and the fiance of her mother, is facing one count each of reckless driving causing death and second-degree child abuse.

According to a news release from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies and emergency crews responded just after 4 p.m. on April 3 to the 13000 block of Darcy Circle NE for a report of a child struck by a pickup truck. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene from "severe injuries sustained in the crash."

Investigators determined the driver — later identified as Bryant — had been driving recklessly at the time of the crash, and authorities said alcohol may have been a factor. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues.

The child was identified as Estella Johnson, according to MLive. The outlet reported that Bryant initially told deputies that he and the victim were "just racing up the street," with the girl running alongside his truck in a Cedar Springs mobile home park at the time of the incident. Bryant said he had been driving back from a nearby family member's home with another child when Estella began running next to the vehicle.

Bryant told investigators he was traveling around 10 mph when he heard the child's sibling yell for him to "Stop." At that point, Bryant said he realized Estella was underneath the truck, MLive reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

Bryant also allegedly said the girl suddenly "ran under the truck," Grand Rapids, Michigan, ABC affiliate WZZM reported.

Authorities, however, reportedly noted possible signs of reckless driving at the scene, including what appeared to be recent acceleration tire marks near the residence.

Bryant further admitted to deputies that he is an alcoholic and consumes about a half gallon of alcohol daily, according to investigators, and officers noted an odor of alcohol during his transport to jail.

Witness accounts paint a chaotic and heartbreaking scene in the moments after the crash. A neighbor who rushed to help told Grand Rapids NBC affiliate WOOD that he attempted CPR on the child, but was unable to resuscitate her.

"I was doing compressions on her chest, but by the time cops or paramedics got here, she was already gone," the neighbor said.

Another neighbor described the emotional aftermath as the child's mother arrived.

"I said, 'Alyssa, you need to get home right now. Your daughter's just been run over,'" the neighbor said, adding that the mother "just bawled" when she learned what had happened.

Bryant reportedly has prior driving-related offenses, including a previous reckless driving conviction. He is currently scheduled to return to court on April 15 for a probable cause hearing, records show.

Meanwhile, those who knew Estella are remembering her as a vibrant and loving child. Her obituary describes her as "curious, intelligent, outgoing, and feisty," adding that she "loved to pretend, to explore, and to fully immerse herself in play."

A judge on Monday ordered Bryant to remain in custody on a $500,000 bond, court records show.