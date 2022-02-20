Man Shot Uber Driver in the Head After She Pleaded for Him to Lower Gun and Told Him She Had Four Kids: Cops

A robbery and homicide suspect allegedly told his victim that everything was going to be okay, but instead, he shot her in the head and left her body in a wooded area. Calvin Crew, 22, was arrested as the person who killed Uber driver Christi Spicuzza, 38, authorities announced Thursday.

Spicuzza was originally considered missing. Her family said they last heard from her Feb. 10. Officers found her car in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, on the following 12th. A delivery driver reportedly later found her shot in the head in a wooded area in Monroeville.

In describing the new case on Friday, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said it was unusual that Crew and Spicuzza did not previously know one another, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Police say robbery motived Crew. Cops allege that he ordered an Uber through his girlfriend’s phone and pulled a gun on Spicuzza after he got into her vehicle. He pointed it at the back of her head, authorities said.

“You’ve got be joking,” Spicuzza said, on reaching back and feeling the gun during the Feb. 11 encounter, cops said. Officers claim her dashcam recorded this encounter.

She told him she had a family.

“I got a family too,” Crew allegedly said. “Now drive.”

“I’m begging you, I have four kids,” she said in this account.

He repeatedly demanded she finish the trip. She continued to tell him to put down the gun, cops said.

Crew took her cell phone off the dashboard, officers said.

“Do what I say, and everything will be all right,” he allegedly said as the video ended.

Cops said they found her dashcam on Thursday, apparently abandoned near where Crew asked to be dropped off.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are still determining if Crew’s girlfriend will face charges for the Uber order. Cops reportedly declined to comment on a message in which she allegedly wrote Crew that she was not going to jail “if we get caught.”

[Booking photo of Crew via Allegheny County Jail; image of Spicuzza via Pitcairn Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]