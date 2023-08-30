A woman known for her involvement with her husband in a failed multi-million dollar horse show venture in California more than a decade ago is now accused of offering a friend millions of dollars to kill her estranged spouse.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime, 42-year-old Tatyana Natasha Remley between July 1 and Aug. 2 — months after she and her husband separated — “did unlawfully solicit another to commit and join in the commission of the murder of a human being,” namely Mark Remley.

Prosecutors in the San Diego District Attorney’s Office also alleged that Tatyana Remley on July 2 committed two separate firearm offenses: having a concealed gun in her car though she “is not listed with the Department of Justice […] as the registered owner of that particular firearm;” and carrying a loaded gun “on his/her person and in a vehicle while in a public place and on a public street in an incorporated city” while, again, not being the registered owner of the weapon.

The Coast News reported that Mark Remley told the publication Tatyana Remley was arrested one month after he learned she had offered a mutual friend $2 million to kill him.

According to the report, that mutual friend was the one who told Mark Remley, and authorities executed a sting operation in August, ending with Tatyana Remley’s arrest at a Starbucks in Solana Beach. Mark Remley further alleged that Tatyana Remley burned down his home days after she offered their mutual friend millions to pull off a hit.

The warning signs about the marriage were there as far back as 2012, when an “equine-human acrobatics show” at the Del Mar Fairgrounds known as Valitar suddenly closed up shop, inciting the ire of performers stiffed just before Thanksgiving.

A San Diego Union-Tribune story from the time quoted the former director of Valitar. He said the horse show production was tripped up from the start due to the Remleys’ crumbling marriage.

“I told [Mark], ‘I don’t care about your personal life, I just don’t want it to affect the show,” Erik Martonovich reportedly said of the then-threatened but walked-back divorce proceedings.

The Coast News’ extensive reporting on the couple’s “volatile history” detailed that the Remleys not only had a rocky 12-year marriage involving multiple divorce filings and reconciliations, but also carried on a jet-setting lifestyle, with multiple homes, cars, and luxury items.

The report said that Tatyana Remley filed for divorce again as recently as July after separating from Mark Remley in May, and made allegations of verbal, physical, and even sexual abuse — all of which Mark Remley has denied and called the claims made up. Among the reported details of the divorce filings was the claim that Tatyana Remley was “experiencing extreme financial strain,” since she has “no income” and is “unable to maintain her realistic monthly expenses of just $12,000, much less [than] what she was accustomed to at $50,000.”

The suspect, who has Mark Remley’s name and a heart tattooed below her stomach, smiled for the camera while on horseback next to him in happier times, a Facebook photo shows.

But Tatyana Remley’s Facebook page now lists her as “single” and a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, which is several hours away from Rancho Reposo, California, the Del Mar-area residence where she and her estranged husband used to live together. The Facebook profile also includes numerous photos of a boy and girl who appear to be the suspect’s children.

Tatyana Remley has been in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department since 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, when she was booked on the three charges she faces, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Records say that the defendant is eligible for bail but that a court would need to sign off on her release. Because there has been no such order, she remains behind bars.

San Diego County District Attorney records currently indicate that Remley has a “Preliminary Exam Readiness” hearing set for Oct. 16 and a “Preliminary Exam” on Nov. 16. The Office of the Public Defender in Vista is listed as the defendant’s counsel.

The Coast News reported that Remley also had a separate run-in with the law in June in a felony car theft case.

