‘F*** Your Kids’: Florida Woman Accused of Ramming Car Full of Children and Using Her Vehicle to Pin Man to a Fence

A 22-year-old woman in Florida is accused of intentionally using her car over the weekend to hit into another vehicle that she knew was occupied by young children before pinning a man to a fence and fleeing the scene.

Sasha Keeshawn Lemons was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery on a person using a deadly weapon as well as one count each of child neglect and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to arrest reports from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Sanford Police Department, authorities at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 10 responded to calls regarding a hit-and-run at an area in the 1800 block of Burrows Lane.

Authorities say that two witnesses told responding law enforcement that the ordeal began at a home located in the 200 block of Terry Lane belonging to one of the victims, identified in the document as Rickquan. The witnesses apparently stated that Lemons was “refusing to leave despite everyone’s attempt to get her away.” The witnesses allegedly said they both saw Rickquan “get battered by Sasha” before they got him into a black 2009 Chevrolet Traverse and left the scene. In addition to Rickquan, other passengers in the Chevrolet included the two witnesses and two children.

Lemons then allegedly got in her black Mazda (occupied by her younger son), and began to chase down the Chevrolet containing Rickquan, the witnesses, and the children.

A female witness who was in the passenger seat of the Chevrolet allegedly told investigators that they were traveling eastbound on Burrow Lane from Third Drive when they saw Lemons’ Mazda driving at “a high rate of speed” before making a U-turn and trailing the Chevrolet.

As Lemons pulled up next to the other car, the driver of the Chevrolet yelled to her that “she had her children in the car and [Sasha] needed to leave them out of whatever dispute was going on,” documents said.

“[The Chevrolet driver] stated that Sasha yelled aloud ‘fuck your kids!’ and intentionally rammed the front of her vehicle,” the affidavit continued. “After striking the vehicle, [the Chevrolet driver] realized that the vehicle was no longer operable. Sasha placed her vehicle in reverse and struck the front of [the Chevrolet driver’s] vehicle again.”

The arrest report said that Rickquan got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away “out of fear of Sasha.” Witnesses then say they saw Lemons “ram Rickquan with her vehicle,” pinning him to a fence.

“Sasha exited the vehicle and started to strike Rickquan repeatedly before re-entering her vehicle,” the document stated.

Witnesses allegedly said Lemons then fled the scene, but not before striking the Chevrolet again, folding the other vehicle’s right rear door backwards on its hinges.

All of the passengers in the Chevrolet sustained injuries to their head, neck, and back from the collision, with one victim having an observable lump in the center of their head from colliding with “an unknown object,” authorities alleged.

When officers went to make contact with Rickquan at his home they found Lemons and her car on the scene and placed the suspect under arrest. The vehicle showed “substantial damage,” documents said.

In an interview with investigators, Lemons allegedly admitted to “intentionally ramming” the Chevrolet “due to being angered” but denied hitting into Rickquan. Though the suspect apparently claimed that her son was with her cousin at the time of the incident, that cousin allegedly denied watching the child and said she had not seen the boy in several days.

Neither arrest report detailed the relationship between the suspect and Rickquan.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Lemons is accused of criminal mischief and causing more than $1,000 of property damage.

