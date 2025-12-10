A Virginia man has been found competent to stand trial for allegedly setting a city councilman on fire because he thought his wife was cheating on him with the victim, according to police testimony.

"He stated he set the person on fire who was having an affair with his wife," Danville Police Sgt. Gerrit Clay reportedly said in court on Sept. 30 during a preliminary hearing for Shotsie Buck-Hayes, who is accused of trying to burn Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler alive in July.

Buck-Hayes, 29, was found competent on Tuesday to stand trial for the alleged incident following a psychological evaluation. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, as well as breaking and entering with intent to commit murder while armed with a deadly weapon.

"[Buck-Hayes] stated he went to a gas station and purchased $3 worth of gasoline," Clay recounted, according to local NBC affiliate WSLS.

"The suspect entered into the victim's place of employment, confronted him and doused him with [the gas]," Danville Police said in a press release.

One of Vogler's coworkers, Steven Seiple, took the stand in September and described how he saw Buck-Hayes allegedly chasing after the councilman with a bucket, which contained the gasoline, before splashing him with it and using a lighter to set Vogler ablaze.

"His shirt had been burned off and his chest was very pink," Seiple recalled. "His arms were really, really bad."

Seiple reportedly added, "I remember Lee screaming, 'He threw gas on me!'"

Vogler suffered second- and third-degree burns on 60% of his body, according to reports, and 35% of his non-damaged skin was used to cover the burns. He sustained burn shock, septic shock, burned lungs, and severe infections related to his injuries.

"I hurt pretty much every day," Vogler told local ABC affiliate WSET in late November. "My family was told … 'he may not be here tomorrow.'"

Vogler received numerous skin grafts after the incident, which have limited his mobility. "That's something I have to constantly stretch, massage, do exercises with."

He admitted to WSET that he feared he would die after the alleged attack.

"I don't think I'm going to make it," he remembered saying during his ambulance ride.

Vogler has since returned to City Council. A trial date has not been set yet for Buck-Hayes, who is being held without bail.