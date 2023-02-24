Ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for racist attack on Black student-employee and police

A 22-year-old white former student at the University of Kentucky allegedly caught on camera physically attacking a Black student-employee on campus — and repeatedly using appalling racial slurs — has been criminally indicted on all six counts she was initially facing.

A grand jury in Fayette County this week returned indictments against Sophia Rosing on three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of third-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.

The incident occurred when a visibly drunk Rosing entered Boyd Hall in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2022 and began verbally berating a Black student-employee — later identified as Kylah Spring — who was working behind the desk.

Video of the incident that quickly went viral appeared to show an extremely intoxicated Rosing making several attempts to strike Spring while also referring to her as a “n—-r” and a “n—-r b—-.”

Spring appears to remain calm and collected throughout the violently racist episode, grabbing Rosing by the wrists and repeatedly asking her to “please stop.”

“I don’t get paid enough for this,” Spring says to the person filming the attack while continuing to restrain Rosing. Rosing appears to respond by just repeating the racial slur over and over. Several students appear to walk by the incident and comment that Rosing had likely just ruined her future.

As Rosing continued her confrontation, so did her insults.

“It’s not my fault that you’re Black,” she said.

“Do my chores,” she was also heard saying.

Rosing’s abhorrent behavior continued even after police arrived on the scene. She reportedly was not carrying any identification with her and refused to provide police with her name. She is accused of kicking and biting the arresting officer, and apparently began singing the racial slur while she was being handcuffed, according to the New York Post.

The University of Kentucky in November permanently banned Rosing from campus, noting that she would not be allowed to re-enroll in any courses in the future.

“Ms. Rosing is no longer a student at the University of Kentucky,” University President Eli Capilouto wrote in a statement at the time. “Within hours of learning about this incident, we suspended her on an interim basis – a move that banned her from campus during our investigation. I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student. She is permanently banned from the campus.”

Rosing also lost two jobs due to the incident, one with Dillard’s department store and another as a student influencer.

Rosing, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, was scheduled to appear Friday before Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter for her arraignment.

Watch video of the incident below.

