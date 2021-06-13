Ex-NFL Player, Who Allegedly Did Not Cooperate in Search for Missing Girlfriend, Arrested on Bond-Related Charges

A former NFL tight end linked to the disappearance of a missing woman was arrested for no-showing bond supervision hearings in April and May, according to a ABC 13 report on Friday. Kevin Ware Jr., 40, has been described as a person of interest in the search for Taylor Pomaski, 29, but he allegedly has not cooperated in that matter. Law enforcement wants to talk to him about the case, according to those officials in a Click 2 Houston article.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office fear the worst for Taylor.

“On May 19, the missing person case was transferred to our Homicide Unit for further investigation,” they said on June 1. “Investigators believe that Pomaski has disappeared under very suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play.”

She was last seen April 25 in the 4500 block of Stallion Brooks Lane in north Harris County, authorities have said. Pomaski had gone to a party, they said. It was the last time anyone saw or heard from her. She was reported missing by family on May 11.

“It was strange that I had not heard from Taylor, especially on Mother’s Day, and it was also her father’s birthday,” her mother Leslie Mandeville told Inside Edition. “She never missed that type of stuff. Never.”

ARRESTED: Kevin Ware Jr., the ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Montgomery Co. for bond violation there.

Harris Co. investigators say they have been trying to speak with him for weeks about the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski. pic.twitter.com/QfbGXzBIZO — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) June 11, 2021

In the timeline of events, Ware, who had a brief NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team during the 2000s, was arrested on drug and weapon charges on April 19, according to ABC 13. He reportedly bonded out, and according to witnesses, got into a confrontation with Pomaski. The outlet described this as a “violent fight.”

Taylor had concerns for her safety, a friend told the outlet.

“She was in danger, and she was in trouble,” said Eric Zuleger. It was unclear from this interview what this danger was. “There was violence. She referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous.”

As for Ware, he allegedly began no-showing court after the disappearance. Authorities reportedly noted there were other persons of interest, who did not step forward.

Ware was booked into the Montgomery County Jail in Texas on Friday, records show. He is being held without bond.

From deputies:

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Pomaski or information about her last known whereabouts is encouraged to contact 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-8477.

