Ex-cop who killed pedestrian, took body home to parents, then brought it back to crash scene again learns his fate

A 26-year-old former New Jersey police officer will spend several years behind bars after admitting to drunkenly hitting a pedestrian with his car, leaving the scene, coming back to claim the victim’s dead body, driving home with the remains in his vehicle, then returning a second time to put the body back. Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler on Wednesday sentenced Louis Santiago to serve five years in a state correctional facility for the 2021 slaying of 29-year-old nurse Damian Z. Dymka, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.

Santiago reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count each of reckless vehicular homicide, desecrating human remains, and official misconduct. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the remaining 13 counts he was facing. Wigler sentenced Santiago to five years in prison for each count, with the sentences to be served concurrently. Santiago also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, for which he received a sentence of 30 days.

In addition to his time in prison, Santiago will have to serve three years of post-release supervision and is prohibited from working in the public sector.

Santiago’s father, who is also named Luis Santiago, pleaded guilty to obstructing the administration of the law and was sentenced to two years of probation. The former Newark Police Department lieutenant lied to investigators about what happened on the night of the fatal accident.

Santiago’s mother was initially charged for allegedly helping her son after he brought Dymka’s body to her house, but a grand jury declined to indict her and the charges against her were subsequently dropped.

Before being formally sentenced, an emotional Santiago addressed the court and apologized for the pain his actions caused Dymka’s family and friends.

“I know nothing I say will ease the suffering, but I am truly sorry. I didn’t mean this,” he said, according to a report from CBS News.

Andrzej Dymka, the victim’s father, reportedly responded by forgiving Santiago for the accident but reminding him about what happened after the former officer ran down his son.

“I truly forgive, because accidents can happen for every single one of us. But after the accident, you grab the cellphone, 911 call … and (say) ‘Please help,'” he reportedly said. “You have a chance to fix your life. I will cross my fingers for you.”

Wigler appreciated what appeared to be a heartfelt apology from Santiago, but emphasized that more was expected from him as an officer of the law.

“That is something that is totally unacceptable, and law enforcement officers — people in this business — are held to a higher standard,” Wigler said, per CBS.

As previously reported by Law&Crime, Dymka at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2021, was walking on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in Bloomfield when an off-duty Santiago struck and killed him while driving his personal vehicle. His cousin, Albert Guzman, was also in the car.

Instead of immediately calling 911, Santiago and Guzman left the scene and went to the Santiago family residence where they met with Santiago’s mother and father. Santiago then returned to the location of the crash and put Dymka’s body in his car. While Santiago drove away from the scene with Dymka’s body, his father went to the scene of the crash and “after a significant delay,” called 911, prosecutors said. Santiago and Guzman then went to Santiago’s parents’ home with Dymka’s body. After Santiago’s father called 911, Santiago returned to the scene of the crash with Dymka’s body in the car just before the State Police arrived and found Dymka dead in the vehicle’s backseat.

Investigators said Santiago also deleted data in his phone and tampered with physical evidence in an attempt to cover up his crime.

Wigler sentenced Guzman to three years in a pretrial intervention program and 100 hours of community service.

