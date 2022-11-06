Five people are dead after one of them carried out a murder-suicide, according to cops in Charles County, Maryland. Officers identified the victims as:

Sara Mann , 21

, 21 her brother Kai Mann , 18

, 18 their mother Sommaly Mann , 48

, 48 and a White Plains community resident by the name of Javon Watson, 23

They say Sara’s ex-boyfriend Andre Sales, 28, killed them all and then himself. The bodies were found Friday afternoon.

“On November 4, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting,” police said. “Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and The La Plata Police Department arrived and located the homeowner, who was at the front door and advised he had returned home from work and discovered five persons deceased in the house. Officers entered and located two women and three men with trauma to their bodies.”

Cops determined that Sales, who lived at a different home, entered the Wildflower Drive residence, killed the four victims, and then killed himself. Police said they recovered the gun.

“There were two young children who were initially unaccounted for, but they were located a short time later safe and unharmed at a different location,” police wrote. “Investigators and forensic personnel are still processing evidence and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death for each person.”

From officers:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

