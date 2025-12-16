A man accused of killing a California sheriff's deputy is allegedly pretending to be mentally incompetent in order to avoid the most severe punishment.

Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 45, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Darnell Calhoun, as well as discharging a firearm from a vehicle with the intent to kill. Because special circumstances were added to the case due to Navarro allegedly murdering a peace officer, he is eligible for the death penalty, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said.

But Navarro has no intention of seeing that punishment meted out, according to prosecutors, who contend that the defendant has hatched a plan to skirt responsibility.

"The defendant is trying to manipulate the justice system," said Deputy District Attorney Marcus Garrett in his opening statement, proceeding to expound upon the suspect's abilities. "Mr. Navarro is able to multi-task and retain information."

Garrett also cited a forensic psychologist, saying she examined Navarro and stated, "In my professional opinion, he's presently competent" to stand trial, City News Service reported. The prosecutor also pointed to an alleged conversation Navarro had with his wife in jail, in which he appeared to boast about their shared efforts, saying, "Everything is going according to our plan."

The defense, on the other hand, has argued that Navarro has mental deficiencies affecting his communication, possibly due to "bullet fragments" in his head. According to the regional outlet, the judge overseeing the case ruled last year that there were grounds to proceed with a mental competency trial.

The shooting itself occurred on Jan. 13, 2023, at a home on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore, California. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office was called about an instance of domestic violence, and Calhoun was the first deputy to arrive.

"Moments after" the officer arrived, Navarro fired multiple shots at him, "striking Calhoun several times," authorities said. Navarro also allegedly shot at another deputy "who came to Calhoun's aid."

The suspect was eventually shot, detained, and transported to an area hospital.

Calhoun was also rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Deputy Calhoun showed incredible courage during a terrifying situation that unfolded in a matter of seconds," Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said later that year. "His dedication to the community culminated in a ruthless attack by Navarro that also put the lives of many others at extreme peril."

Per California law, if Navarro is found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial, he will likely be assigned to "restoration treatment" — or placed in a hospital for treatment.

Calhoun is remembered as having been a "devoted husband" and a "loving father," according to the sheriff's office. "Darnell's life was tragically cut short, but those who were blessed enough to be loved, mentored, and protected by him understood that the quality of his existence far exceeds the quantity of time they had with him."