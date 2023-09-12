Drug traffickers of the corn: Fentanyl sting ends with arrests and chase in cornfield

A suspected fentanyl drug ring spanning two states was busted thanks to a police chase in Wisconsin that ended with arrests after three men careened into a cornfield before fleeing on foot and away from search dogs.

The high-drama chase in Brown County, Wisconsin unfolded near 4 a.m. on Aug. 10, when police from Green Bay, SWAT and officers from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull over Marquis Clark, Treveonta Pointer and Marcus Watson on suspected criminal activity.

Pointer, police said, had sold an undercover officer hundreds of fentanyl pills during an operation in June. Pointer was allegedly working in cooperation with Watson and Clark who transported the drugs to Wisconsin from Milwaukee as well as Illinois. At one point, the men allegedly tried to sell an undercover officer an excess of 700 pills.

When the men wouldn’t stop, officers threw devices onto the ground to deflate their vehicle’s tires but as the trio fled, they rolled right over them and crashed into a cornfield, Wisconsin ABC affiliate WBAY reported.

It seems the men also scattered some their drug contraband out the window as they fled; police reported finding baggies along the highway, some containing the same blue pills they found in a search of the vehicle. Also found in the car: cocaine and a pistol with 19 rounds.

Immediately, Pointer and Watson gave chase to police but were apprehended. Clark, however, managed to escape for just over two hours on foot before police finally tracked him down with the help of search dogs.

Police said at the time of Pointer’s arrest, he ingested fentanyl, and was passing in and out of consciousness. Pointer allegedly admitted to taking the drug and, once hospitalized, told nurses that he also took drugs like ecstasy and Percocet.

Notably, this was the second time that police gave chase to the men. A little over a week before their arrests, police in Green Bay pursued the trio as they sped down an area highway doing 90 miles per hour but abandoned the chase out of fear for the public’s safety.

The men face several felony and misdemeanor drug and weapons charges, some including felony counts of possession, manufacture and intent to distribute fentanyl and carrying a prohibited weapon. They were also hit with bail jumping charges, and Watson faces contempt charges after his refusal to sign bail paperwork.

Bond was set for Clark at $500,000; Pointer’s bond was set at $754,100, and Watson’s was set at $599,000. They are still being detained.

