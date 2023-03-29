Adam Montgomery, 32, the father of long-missing and presumed dead 5-year-old New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, was recently indicted on gun charges unrelated to his daughter’s case.

Earlier this month, the accused father was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an armed career criminal, according to Boston-based Fox affiliate WFXT.

Adam Montgomery allegedly had multiple guns in his possession despite felony convictions in both New Hampshire and bordering Massachusetts, according to the Associated Press, citing a Hillsborough County grand jury indictment.

This is not the first time he has faced legal scrutiny over alleged crimes involving the possession of firearms.

In April 2022, Adam Montgomery was charged with eight gun-related theft offenses, including two counts of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing a rifle and a shotgun and receiving stolen property for receiving or retaining the rifle and the shotgun. He was also charged with being a felon for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of one or more qualifying felonies. He also was charged with being an armed career criminal for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of three or more qualifying felonies.

Harmony Montgomery went missing in late November or early December 2019. She was not reported missing until November 2021.

The girl’s mother, Crystal Sorey, who had been dealing with substance abuse issues, believed she lived with her father the whole time.

Sorey lost custody of her daughter via the Massachusetts court system in 2018 over drug use. The girl was placed with her father. Sorey said she last saw her daughter in a video chat around Easter 2019. She claims the girl’s father and stepmother blocked her on social media and the phone, cutting her out of her daughter’s life.

Police believe Harmony Montgomery was killed in December 2019.

In August 2022, after nearly eight months of investigation by various state, county, and federal law enforcement agencies, Harmony Montgomery was declared dead based on numerous leads, including biological evidence.

In October 2022, her father was charged with one count of murder in the second degree for recklessly causing her death by repeatedly striking Harmony in the head with a closed fist.”

The girl’s father was also charged with falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Adam Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to the charges involving his daughter’s death.

A formal indictment on the charges related to Harmony Montgomery’s death was filed in January. He was also indicted on one charge of witness tampering for allegedly coercing his wife, Kayla Montgomery, to lie to a grand jury about the circumstances surrounding her stepdaughter’s death.

Kayla Montgomery was charged with two counts of perjury for those alleged lies. She initially pleaded not guilty but later accepted a plea deal, admitting legal culpability and agreeing to testify against her estranged husband. She is slated to formally confess in May and will serve consecutive sentences of three-and-a-half years, and seven years, in prison for each count. Five years of her sentence will be suspended for her cooperation and confession.

The defendant is slated to be arraigned on the new gun charges on April 4.

