A Texas man is behind bars for repeatedly abusing his minor son after the boy got a math question wrong while doing homework, according to law enforcement in the Lone Star State.

Kord Amon Huntley, 34, stands accused of one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, according to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred earlier this month at a residence in Gatesville, a small city located roughly 40 miles west of Waco.

On Feb. 4, the child's mother contacted law enforcement to report that her son said Huntley "had put his hands on him," according to an affidavit and complaint obtained by Waco-based Fox affiliate KWKT.

The boy allegedly said he was doing his homework the night prior with his father, according to the charging document.

While working together on an assignment, the boy tendered the wrong answer for a math equation, according to the Gatesville Police Department. The wrong answer allegedly upset Huntley, police said. In an ensuing interaction, the man grabbed the child by the shoulders and he somehow made contact with the floor, causing the victim to hit his back and head on a metal floor transition strip, police said.

But the alleged attack did not end there.

The child said when he was on the ground, he felt his father grab him by the chin and push on his throat, according to the affidavit and complaint. All the while, the man screamed at the child, police said.

Eventually, the boy was released and told to finish his homework and then go to bed, according to the charging document. Immediately after the incident, the boy said he was scared, had trouble breathing, and was unable to speak due to the pressure applied to his throat, police claim.

The next day brought further difficulties for the child.

The morning after the alleged attack, the boy said his throat was dry and that later at school he had difficulty swallowing food because it became stuck in his throat, according to the complaint and affidavit.

After school, when his mom came to pick him up, the boy revealed what happened the night before, according to the charging document.

Police were called and described an observable injury on the child, so a forensic medical examination was requested and performed at McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. A forensic nurse at the hospital said bruising and abrasions were present on the child and likely the result of an assault, according to law enforcement.

Over the weekend, Huntley was arrested and detained in the Coryell County Jail where he remains with bond set at $30,000, records show.

As it turns out, this month's incident was not the first time the defendant has been accused of harming a child.

In July 2021, Huntley and a woman were indicted in Coryell County on felony charges of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury for allegedly using a spoon and a stick to beat a 3-year-old, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

"The victim stated that he had been hit with a wooden spoon and a stick," an affidavit in that earlier case reads — adding that the child's mother discovered "extensive, serious bruising and linear marks ranging from the victim's lower back to upper thighs."

In January 2023, Huntley was sentenced to six years of probation for that prior case, KWKT reports.