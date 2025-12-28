A New York man was arrested in connection with a fatal Christmas Day stabbing that took place at a local drug store.

John Pilaccio, 43, is being held without bond after being charged with second-degree murder. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, 23-year-old Edeedson "Eddy" Cine was working at a CVS store in Lindenhurst, New York, on the evening of Dec. 25. Just before 7 p.m., Cine was behind the counter when a man, later identified as Pilaccio, allegedly stabbed the employee in the chest before fleeing on foot.

Cine was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to reporting by local ABC affiliate WABC, police said witnesses identified Pilaccio as the man who allegedly attacked Cine at CVS. Surveillance cameras inside the store captured Pilaccio walking around the store before approaching Cine. Pilaccio was then seen allegedly "violently lunging at [Cine] with a knife and stabbing him in the chest." Pilaccio then allegedly jumped over the counter and continued attacking Cine before running out of the store.

Authorities said that Pilaccio was tracked down to his home, where he was arrested on Friday without incident.

Local news station News 12 Long Island was in the courtroom when Pilaccio was arraigned on Saturday. Court documents obtained by the outlet stated that the two men were strangers, and Pilaccio's alleged motivation was money. According to police, Pilaccio confessed to the stabbing and said that he was in debt and intended to rob the store. Pilaccio told police that Cine refused to comply with his orders.

News 12 Long Island spoke with Cine's brother, who told the station that Cine was not scheduled to work on the night he died. He was filling in for a friend's shift on Christmas night. In a GoFundMe campaign benefiting Cine's family, a relative wrote, "He had a fierce heart for service, and his love for his family and friends was unwavering. That love will continue to live on through all who were blessed to know him."

Pilaccio was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody at Suffolk County's Third Precinct, where he is being held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 31.