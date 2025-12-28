A Tennessee woman is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after mowing down her ex-boyfriend with her SUV and then running him over multiple times as he tried to get away, according to cops.

Tanieka Ray, 39, is accused of running over her ex-boyfriend in Memphis after he slipped and fell in his neighbor's yard following the initial strike with her vehicle, local CBS affiliate WREG reports, citing information provided by police.

Ray's ex was found propped up against a fence by the neighbor and was brought onto his porch by him after Ray's alleged SUV attack, which unfolded on the 500 block of Gilleas Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The neighbor called police and officers responded to find the injured victim. He was hospitalized and listed as being in critical condition.

Police spoke to the neighbor and were told that he heard a commotion outside his home and looked out to see Ray in her SUV on the street, WREG reports. She allegedly started making U-turns while yelling at a man who was on the ground. He claimed to hear her telling the man that she was going to run him over again and was going to kill him.

The victim later gave a statement saying Ray allegedly hit him with the vehicle and then ran him over three to four times after he slipped and fell in his neighbor's yard while trying to get away from her. The neighbor said that after running him over, she saw Ray speed off and strike a utility pole a few houses down from his residence with her vehicle.

After the crash, Ray allegedly got out and took off running. She was later found in south Memphis at a home on the 700 block of East Davant Avenue. The neighbor identified her in a six-person lineup, according to police.

Ray's ex suffered multiple broken bones and a number of dislocated body parts requiring surgery as a result of the crash, WREG reports. Ray was being held over the weekend on the attempted murder charge.