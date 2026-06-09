A 19-year-old man in Tennessee is accused of ramming his vehicle into a motorcyclist and then continuing to drive in a fatal hit-and-run.

Anderson Josuan Perdomo Escobar has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident knowing death resulted, tampering with evidence, and driving without a license, according to Knox County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime. He is being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the records add.

On Thursday at about 9 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff's Office says Perdomo Escobar was driving a Nissan Altima in Cedar Bluff, Tennessee, which is located just west of Knoxville. A motorcyclist was on the road at the same time.

As Perdomo Escobar got to the intersection of Dutchtown and Bob Kirby roads, he smashed into the other motorist, according to warrants obtained by regional CBS affiliate WVLT. The motorcyclist — who was not identified by authorities — was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

But Perdomo Escobar apparently did not alert first responders about the victim. The defendant, instead, allegedly continued driving home — leaving the victim behind.

Investigators reportedly identified that the vehicle that hit the victim was a Nissan Altima and tracked it to Perdomo Escobar's residence. When they got there, they say family members showed them video footage of Perdomo Escobar getting home that night with damage to the car before he removed the license plate from the vehicle and moved the car to the side of the home.

When officers spoke with the defendant, he allegedly "admitted to being involved in the crash" and said he left the scene "because he was scared."

Perdomo Escobar was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday.