Couple Extradited to Texas in Case of 5-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Ravine

The tragic criminal case against a couple will take its next step in Texas.

Nickolle Cristina Aguilar, 25, was extradited to the Lone Star State on Sunday after her son Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo, 5, allegedly died in a San Antonio hotel room in late July. The stepfather Daniel Garcia, 27, who allegedly beat the child to death, was extradited to Texas on Sept. 12. The couple had been held in Florida; they both face a count of injury to a child injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury-death.

The claim is that Garcia abused Aguilar-Acevedo while the mother stood by and did nothing.

The child died in a San Antonio hotel room on July 25, after his stepfather slammed him into a wall and the child began vomiting what officials reportedly described as a dark substance, according to this version of events. Nickolle Aguilar allegedly said that she witnessed the abuse but did not intervene because “she was too eager to be in a relationship.” She allegedly also said they did not report the child’s death after she and Garcia discussed losing custody of their other kids.

Mugshots have been released for Daniel Garcia and Nickolle Aguilar, charged in the death of Aguilar’s 5 year old son Domenic. One of the worst child abuse cases in San Antonio in recent memory. https://t.co/3hHKra59nW pic.twitter.com/25jZ98RH9i — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) August 29, 2021

The couple took the child’s body to Colorado, camped in a remote area, buried him, and then traveled to Costa Rica. Aguilar ultimately spoke to officials after her mother in Costa Rica asked about the child and then called authorities in San Antonio. Investigators said they went to the Colorado campsite on Aug. 25 and found Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo in a ravine.

[Booking photo of Garcia via Miami-Dade County, and booking photo of Aguilar via Palm Beach County]

