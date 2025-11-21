A 24-year-old man is accused of killing his parents at their Ohio home, fleeing to Michigan, and then crossing the border into Canada.

Maxwell Anatra has been charged with murder, jail records from St. Clair County, Michigan, show. The suspect is believed to have killed his parents — 61-year-old Lisa Anatra and 63-year-old Matthew Anatra — at their home in Crestline, a village located between Cleveland and Columbus.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

On Wednesday, a co-worker of Lisa Anatra called authorities asking for law enforcement officers to check on her home, advising that she had not shown up for work and they believed they had "seen blood at her residence."

Officers with the Crestline Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home on the 700 block of North Henry Street in Crestline. They found Lisa Anatra dead inside. Matthew Anatra was inside the detached garage, also dead.

Investigators have not disclosed the manner of death.

Family members of the couple told authorities that their son, Maxwell Anatra, had been at the home the night before, but they hadn't been able to speak with him. According to deputies, investigators learned that he had been in Michigan earlier on Wednesday "and might be trying to leave the country."

More from Law&Crime — 'Face down … in the muddy rainwater': Man killed newborn daughter and her mother the day they were released from the hospital

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office secured a warrant for his arrest for murder and coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security to make sure he was apprehended. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies learned that he had indeed been detained by Canadian officials after crossing the border.

As of Friday, the suspect was still listed as being held in St. Clair County, Michigan. He is expected to be transported roughly 230 miles back south to northern Ohio.