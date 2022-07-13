Chiropractor Sexually Assaulted Seven Female Patients, and There May Be More Victims: Prosecutors

A chiropractor sexually assaulted seven female patients at a California clinic, prosecutors say. Authorities expressed concern that he might have hurt more women elsewhere in the state and even across the country.

Lincoln Esguerra Carillo, 60, faces seven felony counts of felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of a professional purpose, four counts of sexual battery by fraudulent representation of a professional purpose, and 12 misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced charges on Wednesday.

Carillo worked at Twins Chiropractic in the city of Irvine for approximately four years, prosecutors said.

“During the course of his employment, Carillo treated a female patient multiple times for chronic neck pain between April and May 2021,” authorities said. “During seven of the visits, Carillo is accused of sexually assaulting the woman. The woman reported the sexual assaults to the Irvine Police Department in May 2021.”

Irvine cops learned of six more sexual assault survivors treated by Carillo at Twins Chiropractic between January and August of 2021, prosecutors said. This included a woman who needed care after getting hurt in a car accident.

Twins Chiropractic did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Authorities said Carillo might have even more victims. They described him as having links to chiropractic offices in sprawling locations: Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and even on the East Coast, in Virginia. More specifically, authorities pointed out the offices were in in Artesia, Los Angeles, Fountain Valley, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Irvine, Orange, Upland, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Placentia, Garden Grove, Riverside and Herndon, Virginia.

“Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking for the public’s help in providing additional information regarding any additional victims or information regarding Carillo to the Irvine Police Department,” cops said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irvine Police Detective Nate Ridlon at [email protected]

“Dr. Carillo exploited the high level of trust we place in our medical professionals, to prey upon his victims,” Irvine Police Chief Michael Kent said. “I am thankful for the brave victim that had the courage to come forward and expose his pattern of abuse. A tremendous amount of investigative work went into identifying and interviewing Dr. Carillo’s patients to locate additional victims and present a case to the District Attorney that would support criminal charges.”

Irvine Chiropractor Charged with Sexually Assaulting

Seven Female Patients

Lincoln Carillo had ties to chiropractic offices across Southern California and Virginia; Authorities believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported assaults — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) July 13, 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 60-year-old chiropractor has been charged with sexually assaulting seven female patients while treating the women at an Irvine clinic. — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) July 13, 2022

Carillo was arrested last week in Virginia and moved on Monday to Orange County, authorities said. He was held on a $1 million bail and is scheduled for an arraignment to take place Friday.

“Vulnerable patients seeking chiropractic treatment for aches and pains should not have to worry about being sexually assaulted,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “Chiropractors and other medical professionals are trusted by their patients to treat them with the dignity and respect that they deserve. Instead, this individual preyed on their vulnerability and sexually assaulted them. The Irvine Police Department did an incredible job pursuing a sexual predator and together we will do everything we can to achieve justice for these women.”

[Image via Office of the Orange County District Attorney]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]