When a four-person brawl broke out in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania mall, one participant brought her young kid and caused the child to be thrown from a stroller, authorities say.

Oreil Dykes, 26, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a felony, and simple assault, a misdemeanor, the Lower Allen Township Police Department said. Carrie Bowman, 46; Kajah George, 30; and Messiah Cloud, 21, all face a misdemeanor simple assault charge as well.

Around noon on Saturday, the four women were outside the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. According to police, surveillance video captured them "all mutually engaging in a fight in the mall parking lot." Dykes was with her infant child, and as the fight continued, she left her child "in a stroller in the main aisle to engage in the fight."

Moments later, Dykes returned to "get her child," but according to authorities, she did not bring the infant to safety. Rather, she "brings the child to the fight where she kicks at another individual," and in doing so, she "tipped the stroller over and her unrestrained child was thrown onto the parking lot," police said

Police officers arrived at the scene and met with George and Cloud to talk about what had happened. They noticed that "both sustained injuries to their knuckles and face." Dykes and Bowman were also identified as suspects in the brawl.

Authorities did not divulge what started the fight or who was on whose side. Dykes was arrested on Saturday, while the other three women were not arrested until Wednesday.

Dykes has a preliminary hearing in her case scheduled for Jan. 15. The other three women do not have a case listed in court records stemming from the Saturday incident.