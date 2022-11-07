‘Charges Will Be Forthcoming’ After Missing Tennessee Mother of Two Found Dead in Remote Area

Authorities have found a missing Tennessee woman dead and say that charges are on the horizon. Cops in the city of Madisonville did not name any suspects but said they had two people in custody.

Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 31. Officers initially said she was last seen at an area Walmart. Investigators revised that in a post on Sunday, announcing that they discovered her remains.

“At that time, the Detectives Division began an investigation and later gathered evidence that Chelsie Walker was last seen at a residence in Tellico Plains, Tennessee,” officers said. “The Madisonville Police Department’s Detective Division notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division of their findings and a joint investigation was launched into her disappearance. On November 6th 2022, Detectives from both agencies located the remains of Chelsie Walker in a remote area inside Monroe County, Tennessee.”

Officers did not detail Walker’s cause of death, or suggest what kind of charges are in play.

“Two subjects are in-custody at this time and charges will be forthcoming,” cops said. “This is still an active investigation and more information will be released at a later.”

Walker had two babies, according to the Knoxville Daily Sun.

“The Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Tellico Plains Police Department, the Vonore Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Cybercrimes Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” officers said.

[Image via Madisonville Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]