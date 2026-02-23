A 21-year-old woman in Oklahoma is accused of setting up a 19-year-old tattoo artist who was shot and killed while getting a haircut in her apartment last month.

Anisha Danielle Washington was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Emmitt Gresham, records show.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder in Gresham's death. The suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, allegedly waited outside the apartment complex during the shooting and drove the suspected killers away from the scene.

The fatal shooting took place on Jan. 18, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of North Stonewall Avenue in Oklahoma City, local CBS affiliate KWTV reported.

Gresham's mother, Teri Thompson, spoke to the station about her son's slaying last month, saying he was doing someone a favor by giving them a tattoo in exchange for a haircut. While he was getting the haircut in Washington's apartment, two individuals barged into the residence, fatally shooting him and taking his backpack.

"The detective said that he was in the chair getting his hair done and the door was left unlocked and someone came in, demanded his belongings and shot him," she told KWTV in January. However, she maintained that she believed the haircut was a ruse.

"I do believe he was set up," Thompson said. "I believe it was intentional for them to rob him, maybe not to escalate to the homicide, but they still robbed my baby of his life."

Thompson's belief appears to be supported by evidence. After several weeks of investigation, authorities now allege that Washington, who owned the apartment where the murder took place, arranged for Gresham to be robbed while getting his hair done, local NBC affiliate KFOR reported.

In a probable cause affidavit, police say Washington sent multiple videos to the 17-year-old defendant showing her holding several of Gresham's firearms shortly before he was killed.

Less than 30 minutes after Washington sent the videos to the teen, surveillance footage from her apartment building reportedly showed her and two other individuals, one of whom was carrying Gresham's backpack, running out of the building and into the waiting car.

Two other individuals believed to have taken part in the robbery and murder are currently on the run, KWTV reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

Police reportedly told Thompson that with his last words, Gresham asked police to contact her.

"The detectives did tell me that his last words, even to them, was call my mama," she said. "Call my mama. Give me some help, call my mama."

A GoFundMe started by Thompson to pay for her son's funeral arrangements said her son was "always smiling, eager to help others, and never asked for anything in return."

"Emmitt was set up to be robbed — he agreed to a hair appointment in exchange for a tattoo, but while he was getting his hair done, someone broke in, demanded his belongings, and shot him," she wrote. "My son didn't bother anyone and would have given up anything to avoid violence. He was not money-hungry; he simply wanted to help people and make them happy."

Washington is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. She appeared on Friday before District Judge Thomas C. Riesen, who ordered her held on $10 million bond, court records show.