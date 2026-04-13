A North Carolina day care worker is facing a felony child abuse charge after wrenching a boy's leg into a "criss-cross applesauce" position, breaking the youth's shinbone and ankle, police say.

Ashley Taris, 24, of Raleigh, was arrested last week on a charge of negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury after snapping a child's leg at a KinderCare day care center in August 2025, court records show.

A warrant for Taris' arrest says authorities spoke to the victim about what happened and the boy alleged that "while in the care of Ms. Ashley Taris at the KinderCare Day Care Center … Ms. Taris, his teacher, caused an injury to his leg while placing him in the 'criss-cross applesauce' position."

The warrant says "this action reportedly resulted in a fracture" to his shinbone and ankle.

Before being charged with a felony, Taris was initially hit with a misdemeanor child abuse charge. She received a citation for that charge, which was later upgraded to a felony.

A KinderCare spokesperson told The News & Observer last Wednesday, the day of Taris' arrest, that she no longer works for the company after being released in the fall.

"She has not worked in our center since October of 2025," the spokesperson said. "When this incident occurred last summer we followed our safety protocols and immediately notified both the child's family and the appropriate agencies."

The spokesperson told the Observer that KinderCare allowed Taris to continue working under a safety plan after receiving "guidance from state officials," but the officials told the company to remove Taris in October and she was reportedly placed on administrative leave, per the spokesperson.

North Carolina court records show that Taris filed a lawsuit against the state's Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Child Development and Early Education in January after she was "disqualified to provide child care" in November 2025 due to her criminal history.

"Plaintiff disagrees with DCDEE's decision to disqualify her," the complaint says.

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Taris appeared in court Thursday and her defense attorney said she now works as a "housekeeper," according to local CBS affiliate WNCN. "She has a job, she has tremendous family support behind her," the lawyer reportedly told the court.

Prosecutors recounted how the victim said he was sitting "where he was supposed to be" when Taris allegedly "pulled his leg" and forced the boy to sit "criss-cross." The child told investigators that he "immediately felt a burn and couldn't walk," WNCN reports.

Online jail records show that Taris is being held without bond in Wake County. She's due to appear in court for a disposition hearing on April 30 and faces up to seven years and four months in prison, if convicted.