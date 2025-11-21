A Florida woman is behind bars after trying to kill her estranged adult daughter with a knife, according to Sunshine State law enforcement.

Serpil Nebiye Adams, 62, stands accused of one count of attempted murder in the second degree without premeditation, authorities say.

The underlying incident occurred Monday afternoon at a residence on Reese Avenue in the Oakleaf area of Orange Park, a small city located roughly 20 miles due south of Jacksonville.

At around 3:15 p.m. that day, a 911 call was made by the victim, according to charging documents obtained by Law&Crime.

"The caller, later determined to be the victim, could be heard yelling for an individual to leave her home," according to a press release issued by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, "they observed blood on the sidewalk," according to a heavily redacted affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Then, deputies conferred with the victim at length.

Deputies soon learned the victim "had a physical altercation with her estranged biological mother," according to the sheriff's office. Adams had allegedly shown up at her daughter's home "uninvited."

"During the investigation, it was determined the victim was home with her two young children when Adams came into the home through an unlocked door and attacked the victim with a serrated utility knife," the sheriff's office said.

The attack, however, was frustrated by an unlikely hero.

"While attempting to protect her mother, the victim's 8-year-old daughter retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed Adams in the upper arm," the sheriff's office said.

There was also a telltale bit of crimson at the scene, authorities say.

"The storm drain was also in the direct path of the blood drops leading from the residence to the suspect's vehicle," the affidavit reads.

As the investigation progressed and the alleged assailant was known, deputies provided a driver's license photograph of the defendant to the victim who "positively identified" her own mother, according to the affidavit.

Next, authorities determined the vehicle believed to have been driven by Adams actually belonged to another woman, the affidavit says. Investigators then made contact with the owner of the car.

Soon enough, investigators arrived at a residence in Jacksonville where Adams had been staying with her friend, deputies say.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office located Adams inside the friend's residence, and she was taken into custody without incident," according to the press release.

Then, Adams invoked her Miranda rights during a custodial interview and requested a lawyer — which led to the interview being terminated, according to an arrest form obtained by Law&Crime.

Neither the victim nor her children were harmed during the foiled knife attack, according to the sheriff's office.

The defendant is currently being detained in the Clay County Jail on just over $500,000 bond, records show.

On Tuesday, Adams appeared in court for a hearing — resulting in a no-contact order in the event she is able to post the bond she was granted. The defendant is next slated to appear in court on Dec. 16.