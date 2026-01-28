A Wisconsin woman was all smiles after being arrested for beating a mother of two who is pregnant with her boyfriend's child, with Ring camera footage showing her attacking the mom with another person using a metal baseball bat, according to cops.

"Beat the baby out," ordered Marielle Barrios, 28, to her alleged accomplice while setting upon Gheonna Lacy as she was heading outside to warm up her car, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WISN. "Kill the baby," Barrios allegedly said.

Lacy told WISN that she was outside a group home in Racine, where she works as a caregiver, when Barrios and a man attacked her while wearing masks and wielding the bat. She believes the attack stemmed from the relationship dispute she had with Barrios, who she says was allegedly stalking her.

"They just immediately knocked me to the ground," Lacy recounted. "Swinging the bat, stomping me with their feet."

According to Lacy, the woman was looking to harm Lacy's child, as well as her, as she tried her best to protect her stomach. The attack came out of nowhere around 7 a.m. on Jan. 15 while Lacy was leaving work.

Ring camera footage obtained by WISN allegedly shows Barrios and the other suspect sneaking up on Lacy.

"As a pregnant person, you feel like you're safe, like no one is going to touch you," Lacy said. "It replays in my head every time I close my eyes."

According to local CBS affiliate WDJT, cops say Barrios walked into a local police station and dropped off a written statement at the front counter denying that she was involved in the attack and calling Lacy's claim false. Lacy was allegedly able to identify her due to Barrios' face mask coming down during the bat onslaught.

Barrios was arrested on Jan. 23 in Arkansas, along with a woman who is accused of harboring her. She is charged in Racine County, Wis., with substantial battery, aggravated battery to an unborn child and armed robbery for allegedly taking Lacy's cellphone.

A GoFundMe that was launched by Lacy's employer says she is currently pregnant with her third child and works "providing daily care, compassion, and support to other people's loved ones," per the description.

"As she walked outside toward her vehicle, one male and one female were waiting for her and brutally attacked her," the GoFundMe alleges. "She was beaten with a metal baseball bat and repeatedly kicked and stomped on — including blows to her stomach, face, and entire body."

Lacy was hospitalized after the assault and was being "closely monitored," along with her unborn child, according to the GoFundMe. "This traumatic incident has left her physically injured, emotionally shaken, and unable to work at this time," the description explains.

Police say they were still searching for the other suspect who was allegedly involved as of Wednesday.