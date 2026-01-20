A pregnant mother of two in Wisconsin says a woman who has been stalking her over a relationship dispute attacked her with a metal baseball bat, along with another man, while allegedly "stating to kill the baby, to get the baby."

Gheonna Lacy told local ABC affiliate WISN that she was outside a group home in Racine, where she works as a caregiver, when the woman and man set upon her while wearing hoods and wielding the bat. She believes the attack stemmed from the relationship dispute she had with the female attacker.

"They just immediately knocked me to the ground," Lacy recounted. "Swinging the bat, stomping me with their feet."

According to Lacy, the woman was looking to harm Lacy's child, as well as her, as she tried her best to protect her stomach. The attack came out of nowhere around 7 a.m. last Thursday morning while Lacy was heading outside to warm up her car. Ring camera footage obtained by WISN shows the alleged attackers sneaking up on Lacy.

"As a pregnant person, you feel like you're safe, like no one is going to touch you," Lacy said. "It replays in my head every time I close my eyes."

A GoFundMe that was launched by Lacy's employer says she is currently pregnant with her third child and works "providing daily care, compassion, and support to other people's loved ones." She was getting ready to leave work that morning when the attackers snuck up on her, the description says.

"As she walked outside toward her vehicle, one male and one female were waiting for her and brutally attacked her," the GoFundMe alleges. "She was beaten with a metal baseball bat and repeatedly kicked and stomped on — including blows to her stomach, face, and entire body."

Lacy was hospitalized after the assault and was being "closely monitored," along with her unborn child. "This traumatic incident has left her physically injured, emotionally shaken, and unable to work at this time," the GoFundMe explains.

Police told WISN that an investigation has been launched and the suspects are currently being sought. No arrests had been made as of Sunday.