Twins who hopped on the new Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios' Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, suffered serious injuries when it came to an abrupt stop, according to a pair of lawsuits in the Sunshine State.

Derrick and Erick Burroughs, 45, filed identical negligence lawsuits last week against the theme park. They were visiting the area with family when they boarded the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride on Christmas.

"As Plaintiff was seated and riding Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, a malfunction occurred, causing the ride vehicle to stop abruptly," both lawsuits state. "The Plaintiff was thrusted erratically in his seat, sustaining significant injuries."

Specifically, the brothers suffered back and neck injuries, according to their lawyers.

Attorney John V. Scatuorchio of Morgan & Morgan said Universal had a "non-negotiable duty" to keep the ride in a "reasonably safe condition" and warn riders of any potential dangers. The theme park was negligent when it failed to "correct a dangerous condition about which the defendant either knew or should have known."

The Burroughs twins suffered a "loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life" and incurred the "expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment," the suit says.

More from Law&Crime: 'The roller coaster was a defective product': Man stuck in tilted position on broken 'Harry Potter' ride at Universal for an hour, lawsuit says

The lawsuit is asking for a claim that exceeds $50,000.

"The most important job of a theme park is to keep its guests safe. Instead, Universal allegedly operated a ride that had been plagued by repeated malfunctions, glitches and hard stops since it opened," Scatuorchio and John Morgan said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. "Our clients continue to seek treatment for their injuries, which are impacting their everyday lives. They have filed these lawsuits to hold Universal accountable for a safety incident we allege was entirely preventable."

Universal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.