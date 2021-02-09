Authorities Identify Suspect in Minnesota Health Clinic Shooting as 67-Year-Old Local Man

Authorities in Wright County, Minnesota have identified the suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting at Allina Health Clinic as Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67. He is described as a longtime local from the city of Buffalo.

Law enforcement did not detail the alleged motive, but they do not believe this was an act of domestic terrorism.

Chief Pat Budke of the Buffalo Police Department said that officers received a 911 call from the clinic at 10:54 a.m. CST. According to this story, cops were told the shooter had injured several people in the clinic. Officers found multiple victims, as well as the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Kelly Spratt, president of Allina Health Buffalo Hospitals, said 5 “patients” were taken for medical treatment, but he declined to discuss their conditions and clarify if these “patients” included staff from the clinic. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said that a suspicious package was found in the corner of the lobby, and Minneapolis bomb squad was brought in to help. Deringer said that suspicious devices were also found at a Super 8 that Ulrich had been staying at.

Authorities are largely withholding the alleged motive, but it sounds like they have a strong idea of why this happened. Budke said they found no information suggesting any nexus with domestic terrorism. Deringer said they had gotten service calls regarding Ulrich dating back to 2003, though he did not detail the nature of those calls.

Budke did describe Ulrich’s background as having a “history of conflict.” The sheriff said they believe Ulrich acted alone and was most likely targeting someone.

