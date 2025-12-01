An Alabama attorney tried to kill her husband on multiple occasions by putting fentanyl into his "food and/or drink," according to prosecutors. A client of hers allegedly attempted to get rid of the evidence by swallowing the deadly drug herself.

Sara Baker, 74, has been married to her husband for roughly 30 years, but that didn't stop her from allegedly plotting to murder him in September.

The longtime lawyer — who has "extensive experience in criminal defense, divorce and custody law," according to her Facebook page — is accused of "putting a substance she believed to be fentanyl in his food and/or drink" on three separate occasions between Sept. 4 and Sept. 20, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WBMA.

She allegedly plotted "with one or more other persons to engage in conduct constituting the crime of murder" and tried to give her husband fentanyl "for a purpose other than lawful medical or therapeutic treatment," the complaint says.

Baker was caught "intentionally causing the stupor, unconsciousness, or other physical or mental impairment or injury to another person by administering to him, without his consent, a drug, substance, or preparation capable of producing the intended harm," the complaint alleges.

Baker's husband had a stroke several years ago and Sara Baker was taking care of him full time, local NBC affiliate WVTM reports. The fentanyl poisoning attempts came in September while Baker's husband was still under her care, according to prosecutors.

The husband suffered "physical impairment" as a result of the attempted slayings, but managed to survive. Baker first started plotting to murder him on Sept. 1 when she met with someone to start planning how it would go down, the complaint says.

The first alleged attempt came on Sept. 4, followed by attempts on Sept. 12 and Sept. 20.

"It's just sad … that someone has gone that far and is willing to go to those lengths to do something, you know, especially when they know all the consequences of the laws," said fellow Alabama attorney Will League in a statement to local NBC affiliate WAFF.

A woman who allegedly helped Baker, Felisha Nichole Cofield, is listed as a witness in the criminal complaint and was indicted in August for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence related to Baker's case, WBMA reports. Cofield was charged with tampering and accused of swallowing fentanyl that she believed could tie her to the alleged murder attempts.

Baker was representing Cofield during the criminal proceedings before her arrest last Tuesday, Nov. 25, in Cullman County. It's unclear if Cofield was the person who Sara is accused of conspiring with to obtain the fentanyl that was allegedly used on her husband.

The couple celebrated their 29th anniversary together in August, according to reports and Baker's Facebook page.

"Twenty-nine years of marriage to this super guy has been quite a ride," Sara wrote in an Aug. 11 post. "But through the great times and the bad his smile and sweet spirit have remained. I love you."

In 2021, Baker posted, "Crazy about this guy."

The septuagenarian is charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, and domestic violence. The Cullman Police Department said in a press release that she was being held at the Cullman County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.