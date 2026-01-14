A challenge to a fight between Amazon employees in the fulfillment center parking lot in Texas turned deadly when one of those slated to duke it out brought along two men armed with guns.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded around 10 p.m. Sunday to the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 90 West in San Antonio for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital, where one of them, 26-year-old Katrael Delosier, died. The other victim is in stable condition.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by local NBC affiliate WOAI and ABC affiliate KSAT, the surviving victim and another employee began arguing earlier in the day. The employee claimed the surviving victim was mad that he was "talking s—" and challenged him to a fight. They agreed to meet in the parking lot on their break.

But what the surviving victim did not know was his rival brought along two men — David Perez Morales Jr., 20, and Jamari McKillion, 20 — as "back up." When their break came, the employee and Delosier walked toward a Toyota Camry in the parking lot. That's when Morales came out of the vehicle and opened fire, cops say. McKillion served as the getaway driver, authorities allege. It's unclear if the other employee in question will face any charges.

Cops reportedly arrested McKillion at another Amazon facility and Morales at his home on Monday. Both face charges of first-degree murder and are in the Bexar County Jail on a $300,000 bond. Their next court date is set for April 13.

"[We are] heartbroken by the tragic loss of a valued member of our team and are keeping the victim's family and loved ones in our thoughts," Amazon said in a statement to KSAT. It added that the company was cooperating with police and providing employees and the victim's family with counseling.