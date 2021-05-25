 Rachael Lynn Stefancich Arrested for High-Speed Chase
Watch Our Live Network Now

Almost ‘Fully Unclothed’ Woman Leads Troopers on 110 MPH Chase: Authorities

Alberto LuperonMay 25th, 2021, 11:17 am
Mugshot of Rachael Lynn Stefancich

Hernando County mugshot of Rachael Lynn Stefancich.

A woman allegedly led Florida authorities on a multi-county, high-speed chase while almost “fully unclothed,” said troopers. Rachael Lynn Stefancich, 24, was arrested Saturday.

Troopers got an alert from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen vehicle going southbound on I-75 in Sumter County, said the Florida Highway Patrol in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. Troopers spotted the vehicle, a 2009 Cadillac sedan, on I-75. Officials tried to pull the driver over in Hernando County, but she allegedly fled, driving at more than 110 m.p.h., authorities said. She allegedly changed lanes and passed other vehicles using the shoulder of the road.

Deputies followed her from the highway to State Road 52 and stopped her with a PIT maneuver, authorities said. That was the purported end of the multi-county pursuit.

Stefancich, a resident of Plant City in Hillsborough County, was described as “nearly fully unclothed.” She was booked into the Hernando County Jail for vehicle theft, resisting an officer, possession of drugs, a moving traffic violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

Online records do not name an attorney. She remains at the Hernando County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

[Mugshot via Hernando County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: