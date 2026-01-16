An 8-year-old girl in Florida is being credited with saving her mother's life after the woman's husband came after her with a knife, authorities say.

Daquan Delancy, 30, faces a slew of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated child abuse, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. He is in the Broward County Jail under no bond.

On Wednesday afternoon, Delancy was with his wife at a residence on the 4500 block of Southwest 23rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, the couple were arguing outside of their home when the fight turned physical.

Delancy allegedly knocked his wife unconscious, according to Miami-based NBC affiliate WTVJ, and threatened to stab her.

"She was out," Tracey Linnen, the wife's father, told the outlet, explaining how he was out of town celebrating his birthday when he heard about the attack. "He was trying to kill her."

As the suspect reportedly lifted a knife and began to bring it down toward his wife, her 8-year-old daughter rushed in, authorities said.

"He was coming down with the knife and the baby grabbed the knife, so he snatched it and … she got cut open, all the way to the bone," said a clearly emotional Linnen.

Police responded to the residence and arrested Delancy. The mother and daughter were taken to area hospitals to be treated, with their family telling the local outlet on Thursday that they both were doing well.

The investigation was ongoing on Thursday. Court records do not yet list a scheduled hearing date for Delancy.