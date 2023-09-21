A woman in Carroll County, Georgia, allegedly molested a 14-year-old boy, got arrested — and then did it again less than a week later.

McKenzie Nicole Cook, 24, is back at the local jail, this time without bond, online records show.

It all started with a missing person case, according to a synopsis from the sheriff’s office. The boy’s aunt reported him missing, and she suggested Cook was the perpetrator.

“The Aunt further advised of having learned of there being an inappropriate relationship between her nephew and McKenzie as he had shown other juveniles images of himself and McKenzie on his cell phone,” deputies said.

That device was turned over to an investigator. Deputies claim they tried multiple times to get someone to answer the door at Cook’s home, but no one answered. A sheriff’s sergeant managed to get her number through one of her relatives, however, and the boy returned home 10 minutes later.

When the investigator finally got in touch with Cook, she initially denied he had been there, but then she said he was there on the night of Sept. 5, according to authorities.

“Upon completion of a forensic extraction of both the cell phone and tablet inappropriate images were located,” deputies wrote.

Cook was arrested on Sept. 9 for child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

More Law&Crime coverage: Woman who admitted to molestation of 14-year-old and performed sex act in church gets no prison time

But it allegedly happened again after she bonded out of jail.

On Sept. 14, the 14-year-old’s aunt reported him missing again, authorities said. She noted that the boy had run away about a week before, of him being at Cook’s home, and of Cook being arrested on molestation charges.

Deputies said went to Cook’s home and tried to get in touch with her.

“As Deputies were knocking on the door, another Deputy looked into a window and observed McKenzie to be sitting on the floor wrapped in a blanket as she was attempting to conceal herself,” authorities wrote. “Deputies continued to give McKenzie verbal commands to open the door, which she did finally comply and met with Deputies. Upon Deputies making contact with McKenzie she was nude and wrapped in a blanket.”

She allegedly claimed not to know the boy’s whereabouts, but then he walked from a back room while only wearing boxers.

Cook was arrested again for child molestation and enticing a child, and also for obstruction.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]