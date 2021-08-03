‘A Gunshot Wound to the Face’: Woman Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Husband

A New Jersey woman has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting her husband in the face.

Antonia Ashford, 44, shot and killed her husband, Roderick Ashford, 47, early Monday morning, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Police responded to an emergency call at around 2:15 a.m. to find a man had been shot inside a house, the prosecutor’s office said.

“Responding officers found the body of Roderick Ashford, 47, lying unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to the face,” the statement said. “Attempts were made to revive Mr. Ashford, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Investigators determined that Antonia Ashford had fired the gun at Roderick, killing him. She was arrested Monday and taken to the Ocean County jail, where she is being held without bail pending a hearing, according to jail records.

Neighbors told the local Asbury Park Press that they didn’t realize anything was wrong until the morning after the incident, when law enforcement officers knocked on their doors.

“Who would think this could happen? It’s right in your own backyard,” neighbor Sandy Troyano told the paper. Troyano, who moved to the area in recent months and lives in the house next door to where the investigation appeared to be taking place told the Park Press that neither she nor her children had heard anything overnight.

Another neighbor, Jim Senkewicz, said he heard the sounds of a truck backing up around 3 a.m., which he now believes were the first investigatory units arriving on the scene, the Park Press report said.

[Image via Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.]

