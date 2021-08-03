Massachusetts Woman’s Friends Are Outraged After She Died While Hiking with Phoenix Cop She Met on Instagram, But Police Say There Are No Signs of Foul Play

Friends of a Boston-area woman who died tragically in Phoenix are outraged at the off-duty police officer that had accompanied her on a hike. But cops currently say there are no signs of foul play after Angela Tramonte, 31, died Friday near a hiking trail. Nonetheless, the investigation remains ongoing.

“At this time there is no evidence to indicate foul play is suspected in connection with Ms. Tramonte’s tragic death,” Phoenix police said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “The City employee who was with Ms. Tramonte is a witness and is cooperating with investigators. He has been granted personal time off and has been offered resources to deal with this tragedy. Detectives are continuing the death investigation. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.”

Angela’s friends said she visited Phoenix for the first time to see a man she met on Instagram, according to CBS Boston.

Friends of Angela Tramonte say she was visiting Phoenix for the 1st time to see a guy she met on IG. They set out on a hike up Camelback Mountain Friday AM in the heat. She got tired, they split up and she was found dead hours later. Her friends are desperate for answers.#WBZ pic.twitter.com/2uLU743YUa — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) August 1, 2021

The account is that Tramonte and a man publicly identified as off-duty Phoenix Police Officer Dario Dizdar went hiking up Camelback Mountain.

According to cops, the “witness” said he and Tramonte started their hike around 10 a.m., and they did not have any water.

“The witness also told officers, during the hike Ms. Tramonte decided to head back down the trail and asked him to continue to the top to take pictures so that she could share them on her social media,” police wrote. “The pair agreed to meet later at the car.”

But that didn’t end up happening. In the official timeline, fire officials responded at 1 p.m. regarding a 911 call about the missing Tramonte. Personnel requested help from Phoenix police at 3 p.m. Angela was finally found off the Echo Canyon Trail near a home on the northeast side of the mountain at approximately 4:40 p.m.

“Phoenix Fire personnel responded and found her unresponsive, beyond resuscitative efforts and she was pronounced deceased,” police said. “No traumatic injuries were observed during the initial investigation or discovered during the autopsy. Ms. Tramonte’s cellular phone was located on her when she was found.”

Angela Tramonte’s friends are now demanding answers. They are outraged at Dizdar and scrutinizing the circumstances around Tramonte’s death.

“If anybody knew Angela, she wouldn’t go anywhere without a gallon of water in her hand and I heard she was found without any water,” said Melissa Buttaro, according to CBS Boston.

Then there is the matter of Dizdar leaving Tramonte alone.

“As a cop, as a first responder, you’re supposed to help people,” Tramonte’s best friend Stacey Gerardi reportedly said. “If somebody’s walking up a mountain and you’re seeing her in distress and she’s not feeling well and she’s exhausted–Why wouldn’t you walk her back down? Why would you continue to walk back up? It doesn’t make sense.”

Dizdar could not be immediately reached for comment.

[Screenshot via CBS Boston]

