A 70-year-old man beat his 95-year-old mother until she had two black eyes and apparent marks on her arms and legs, Alabama authorities say.

John Earl Black has been charged by the Lee County Sheriff's Office with second-degree elder abuse, according to a press release.

He was booked into the Lee County Detention Center on Tuesday and held on a $30,000 bond.

Two days before, at about 8 a.m., a man approached sheriff's deputies on patrol in the 9000 block of Lee Road 240 in the area of Phenix City, authorities say.

The reason for his contact?

"His brother assault[ed] his mother," the police department alleges.

The law enforcement officers saw that inside of the man's vehicle was "his 95-year-old mother, who had two black eyes and Band-Aids on her arms and legs," according to the press release.

When deputies asked the nonagenarian what happened, "she stated that her other son struck her and that this was not the first time," according to police.

That man was identified as Black.

The woman said the crime occurred at her home on the 100 block of Lee Road 498 in Phenix City.

In the process of arresting Black, deputies learned a similar crime had occurred before.

The defendant had been arrested "for the same charge where his mother was the victim in April of 2022," according to the sheriff's office.

He pleaded guilty to the charge this past January and was placed on probation for two years.

Phenix City is located in eastern Alabama, less than a mile away from Columbus, Georgia.