5 people abducted victim at gunpoint in mysterious gas station kidnapping: Police

Five young people allegedly kidnapped a male victim from a Missouri gas station, but police don’t know the identities of anyone involved, so they’re reaching out to the public for help figuring it out.

“At this time, the victim and suspects are still being sought,” the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department wrote. “Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).”

Officers describe this as robbery in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree. Cops said the incident happened Friday at 8:22 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station at 3237 South Grand Boulevard.

Police claim that surveillance footage showed a white Kia Optima and a blue Chevrolet sedan driving into the gas station. These vehicles blocked in the victim while he was sitting at the gas pumps, officers said.

“Suspects #1 and #2 approached the victim’s Chevy Bolt with weapons pointed at the victim,” cops said. “The victim appeared to be ordered out of his vehicle, searched, and then suspect #3 appeared to remove the victim’s jacket. The victim was then placed into the passenger seat of his own vehicle. Suspects #1 and #2 entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene with the victim in the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was followed by the Kia Optima and blue Chevrolet sedan being driven by Suspects #4 and #5.”

Police told Law&Crime that the weapons were firearms.

Officers describe the victim as unknown, Black, and male, aged in his late teens to early 20s. He wore a black jacket, black pants, and blue surgical gloves. The five suspects are young people too.

Suspect 1: Black and male, age 16 to 20 years old. He wore a red-hooded sweatshirt and black pants

2: Black and male, age 16 to 20 years old. He wore a black-hooded sweatshirt, grey sweats, and black boots.

3: Black and male, age 16 to 20 years old. He wore a black-hooded “GAP” sweatshirt, and black pants.

4: Black and female, age 16 to 20 years old. She wore a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and pink high top All-Star Converses.

5: Black and female, age 16 to 20 years old. She sported long dreadlocks and wore a red-hooded sweatshirt, and pink leggings.

