They’re crying wolf, but this is for real.

The wolf-costumed Kansas City Chiefs superfan “Chiefsaholic” cut his GPS ankle monitor while free on bail and skipped a court hearing for bank robbery charges in a violent Oklahoma heist. A $1 million warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Xaviar Badubar was arrested in December for a robbery at a credit union in Oklahoma. He was supposed to appear in court Monday to face charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised, but online court information shows he failed to show up.

Authorities got an electronic alert that the tracker had been tampered with on Saturday, court documents show. The next day, an officer reported finding the monitor in the woods in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The strap had been cut, the document said.

Babudar’s lawyer, Tracy Tiernan, told the New York Times he knew nothing about it.

“I reached out to him and have not had a response,” the Times reported.

The beloved Chiefs fan rarely missed a game — news of his arrest in December broke after he missed one.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a teller’s chest and demanded the “100’s” from a vault, or “he’d put a bullet in the employee’s head,” the arrest and booking report obtained by Law&Crime said about the Dec. 16 heist at the Tulsa Teacher Credit union in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, a suburb of Bixby.

He took off with cash and was arrested a few blocks away.

The terrified bank teller recounted the violent crime in an interview with ESPN.

Teller Payton Garcia told the network that Babudar allegedly pointed a black pistol at her, demanded money and threatened to shoot her before jumping the counter, knocking down plexiglass and telling her to open the vault while holding a gun to her back.

“In my head, I was thinking, ‘This is it. If we don’t get this open, today is my last day alive,'” Garcia said in the interview. “I was terrified.”

ESPN reported that he took off on a bicycle before he was arrested.

The arrest and booking report said he was wearing a green hoodie, a hood over his head, a mask over the face, gloves on his hands and green pants.

Authorities found a paintball mask, ski goggles, a pair of gloves, a green zip-up jacket, green sweatpants, black shoes, a black CO2 pistol and a large bag containing a large amount of cash in a backpack.

“The male subject was uncooperative and would not provide his name or any other information about himself,” the Bixby Police Department report said.

He was booked into jail and later pleaded not guilty to the charges. He declined to comment to ESPN about the allegations.

The network said the suspect had a history of legal troubles and that much of what he posted on social media about his life was untrue.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]