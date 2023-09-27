A 19-year-old out of Hammond, Louisiana, woke up in the middle of the night in an “angry state,” grabbed a shotgun, then murdered his mother and killed her dog as they slept, according to the local law enforcement.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Johnathan Payne Kliebert called 911 on himself at around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday and confessed that he shot 46-year-old Ashley Kliebert at her Ponchatoula-area residence, not far from Lake Ponchartrain and around an hour away from New Orleans.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, when suspect Kliebert made the 911 call he was at a hospital waiting to turn himself in for several crimes, the most serious of which is first-degree murder.

Ashley Kliebert, authorities said, was found shot in the head in her bed next to her dog, also fatally shot.

“Deputies responded to the hospital and located Kliebert in the parking lot, while other deputies responded to the residence on Sisters Road,” the sheriff’s office said. “When deputies arrived at the residence they located a deceased white female, identified as 46 year old Ashley Kliebert, in the master bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.”

Investigators alleged the the suspect’s admissions didn’t stop with the 911 call that alerted them to the slayings.

“Upon interviewing Kliebert, he disclosed he awoke in an angry state, brandished a shotgun, and killed his mother and her dog, both of which were asleep in the bed,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear how long the interview lasted, but Tangipahoa Parish Jail reviewed by Law&Crime show that Johnathan Kliebert was booked at 8:02 a.m. local time on Tuesday. He remains in the custody of the jail and currently faces three charges on top of the first-degree murder count: armed robbery, cruelty to animals, and aggravated crimes against nature.

Under Louisiana law, first-degree murder is committed when a person “has specific intent to kill or to inflict great bodily harm and is engaged in the perpetration or attempted perpetration of [….] armed robbery,” among other specified offenses.

A conviction on the first-degree murder charge would be enough to, at minimum, put Kliebert behind bars for life without the “benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence,” but the potential punishment could be the most severe available if prosecutors choose to treat this case as a capital offense.

