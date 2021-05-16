18-Year-Old Arrested for Kidnapping and Burglary in ‘Traumatizing’ Killing of 4-Year-Old Child

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old child in Dallas, Texas. Darriynn Brown faces a count each of kidnapping and burglary of habitation, according to records viewed by Law&Crime, but police said they expect more charges based on the results of pending forensic analysis.

Officers got a call at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Saturday about a child dead on the street in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive, cops said.

⁦@DallasPD⁩ searching for a killer after a small boy found murdered in the street this morning. Officers going door to door near Clark Rd/408. Working the story ⁦@CBSDFW⁩ pic.twitter.com/LnhO6zj8YU — Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) May 15, 2021

The child was not identified. The woman who said she called 911 told CBS DFW that she discovered the body.

“I see something laying in the road and my initial thought was that it was a dog,” she said. “The closer I get to it I can tell it’s a human cause I see a hand and I see legs. Very traumatizing. I have three kids. To see a child covered in blood in the middle of the street, it’s truly traumatizing.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the case.

“Through the hard work of the men and women of the Dallas Police Department this criminal was brought to justice and it would not have been possible without the Dallas FBI Evidence Response Team and the public’s assistance,” police said.

It is unclear if Brown has an attorney in this matter. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

[Mugshot via Dallas County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]