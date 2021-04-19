 Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, Charged with Murder

16-Year-Old Boy Charged with First-Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Man at Nebraska Mall

Alberto LuperonApr 19th, 2021, 10:31 am

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man Saturday at a mall in Omaha, Nebraska.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told KMTV that the defendant, identified as Makhi Woolridge-Jones, will be charged as an adult. The suspect’s brother Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was already arrested as an alleged accessory.

Omaha police say they responded to the Westroads Mall on Saturday at noon regarding a shooting. Their understanding is that shots were initially fired near the JCPenney on the first floor. Cops found a male victim, who they later identified as Trequez Swift, 21. He was injured from apparent gunshot wounds, and taken to the CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition, where he died.

22-year-old Ja’Keya Veland sustained a non-life threatening injury and said she had been shot at the mall, officers said.

The alleged motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police described this as an isolated incident, and not a random attack. Officers said the suspects immediately fled right after it happened. They released a picture of the persons of interest before the arrests of the Woolridge-Jones brothers.

“Honestly, it was crazy when it was happening,” H&M employee Samantha Russell told KETV. “My heart was beating so fast, but my first thought was we need to close the doors. We need to make sure everyone’s safe.” She said she told customers in the back that she actually felt prepared for this because another incident happened last month. A shoplifting suspect allegedly shot an Omaha police officer.

