13-Year-Old Boy Accused of Fatally Shooting Another Teen in Head While Playing Video Games

A 13-year-old boy in Pennsylvania has been arrested after he allegedly killed another 13-year-old boy, shooting him in the head reportedly while the teens were playing video games. Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Allegheny County Police Department, officers with the Clairton Police Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Monday responded to a 911 call about a teenager being shot inside of a home located in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders located the victim. Paramedics at approximately 9:34 p.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Law&Crime via email that the identity of the victim in the shooting was Chase Jones, described as a 13-year-old Black male who was “shot by assailant(s) while inside residence.”

Detectives with ACPD then responded to the home and took over the investigation into Jones’ death.

“Through the investigation, it was determined 13-year-old Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk was the one responsible for the shooting,” police wrote in the release.

According to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Rich-Cabbagestalk and Jones were playing video games on a Playstation console with two other teens inside of a bedroom in the home. The two other witnesses were playing the game while Rich-Cabbagestalk and Jones were behind them on the bed when the witnesses say they heard a gunshot, police said.

One of the witnesses reportedly told police that after hearing the gunshot, they turned around to see Rich-Cabbagestalk with both of his hands on his head. Then, while still holding the handgun, the suspected teen said, “I shot him,” followed by, “I’m sorry,” police wrote, according to the report.

Police say Rich-Cabbagestalk then ran from the house and into an alley while one of the two witnesses followed him and the other called 911. Police subsequently recovered a Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm handgun and magazine that were reportedly in the alley where Rich-Cabbagestalk ran, the Tribune-Review reported.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Rich-Cabbagestalk and the 13-year-old turned himself in to ACPD Tuesday morning, police said. He is currently being held in detention at the Allegheny County Jail as he awaits his arraignment hearing.

Both the shooter and the victim were students in the Clairton City School District, which closed on Tuesday due to the shooting, which the district described as “a tragedy that occurred in our community.”

“We thank you for your flexibility and understanding at this difficult time,” a statement signed by Superintendent Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas read. “Our condolences go out to all those involved.”

The school said that counselors will be available for any student in need.

The Allegheny County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for additional information from Law&Crime.

(image via CBS News screen shot)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]