12-year-old shot and killed Sonic employee who confronted this man for peeing in parking lot: Cops

A 12-year-old occupant in a vehicle shot and killed a Sonic Drive-In employee who confronted the driver for peeing in the parking lot, police reportedly said Now both the juvenile and the driver have been charged with murder.

Cops in Keene, Texas, got 911 calls on Saturday at approximately 9:40 p.m. with reports of a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In at the 300 block of S. Old Betsy Road, a press release said.

When officers arrived they were directed toward the Sonic employee, later identified as 32-year-old Matthew Davis, who was lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They tended to him until medical personnel from the Keene Fire Department took over. He was flown out by helicopter to Harris Methodist Hospital, where staff pronounced him dead.

Investigators later learned that Fort Worth resident Angel Gomez, 20, had arrived at the Sonic in his vehicle along with other passengers. He started acting “disorderly” in the parking lot when Davis confronted him, cops said.

“The argument soon became physical,” police wrote.

A juvenile inside Gomez’s vehicle got a gun and shot Davis multiple times, officers claim. The child’s name has not been released but Keene Police Chief James Kidd told NBC affiliate KXAS that he is 12.

Gomez and the juvenile fled, though Gomez returned to the scene and was taken into custody, authorities said. Investigators tracked the juvenile down to the city of Rio Vista, they said.

“We were saddened to learn about the tragedy involving a franchised team member in Keene, TX,” a Sonic spokesperson told Law&Crime in a statement about the death of employee Matthew Davis, 32. “The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the local police department.”

A GoFundMe campaign, started by coworkers of Davis’ mother, said Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son. It has raised $11,520 of a $16,500 goal.

