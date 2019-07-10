‘We’ve Gotta Give Props’: Missouri Arrest Was a Work of Fart

That awkward moment when you’re hiding from the cops and let one rip.

Clay County, Missouri, which is no stranger to law enforcement anomalies, was the location of an unusual arrest. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday posted online that they apprehended a suspect who was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

This unidentified individual apparently attempted to hide from the cops, but foiled himself by farting loudly enough to be found.

“If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

As USA Today noted, the sheriff’s office later specified in another Facebook post what the suspect wanted for and which police department should be credited for this bizarre arrest.

“[T]he person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. We’ve gotta give props to Liberty (Missouri) PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” they said.

Needless to say, this suspect became the butt of many jokes online.

“Now that’s what I call a spontaneous utterance!” one commenter joked.

“Boy am I glad I caught wind of this story. I work for a PD and have seen my share of amusing police reports, but this one takes the cake by fart. I mean far,” quipped another.

“A new take on the old song: ‘I fart the law and the law won,'” said a third.

“He had the right to remain silent, but he didn’t have the ability,” observed a fourth individual.

[Image via Clay County Sheriff’s Office]