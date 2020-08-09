‘We Live in America’: Maskless Woman Throws Epic Fit at Supermarket (WATCH)

Anti-masker on Long Island says “I’ll beat the f***ing s*** outta you” and “Don’t pull your communist bulls*** on me” to an employee pic.twitter.com/MD7z81ud1t — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2020

Welcome to Long Island! Please bring your masks.

A woman was caught on cell phone footage throwing a major fit at a supermarket. The video went viral on the Twitter account of user @davenewworld_2, who said the incident happened at a King Kullen in Massapequa, New York. It is unclear when the incident happened, but uh, it’s pretty clear this was from this year.

Video showed the woman arguing with another individual off-screen. That second person was an employee of the supermarket, judging by context. They were arguing about her mask, or lack thereof.

“Are you kidding me?” said the woman off-screen. “We live in America. Don’t give me this communist crap.”

“Seriously,” said the employee off-screen. “Because I asked you to put your mask on.”

“My mask was on!” said the woman.

“It’s wasn’t on,” said the employee.

“My mask was on!” said the woman.

The employee told the woman to get out of her face.

“Shut the fuck up, you fat bitch,” said the woman. A man arrived at the scene. It is at this point that the woman in question appeared on the screen. She did not seem to be wearing a mask.

“You’re a fat fuck. That’s why you work in a supermarket,” said the woman. “That’s why you work in a supermarket, you dumb fuck.”

She threatened to “beat the fucking shit” out of the employee.

“Don’t pull your communist crap on me,” said the woman. “Don’t pull your communist bullshit on me. I’ll fucking beat the shit out of you right here in the fucking–” And then the video ended.

King Kullen does have a location in Massapeque Park, New York. A man identified as a manager told Law&Crime over the phone that he was not allowed at store level to comment. He said we should contact the main office. Law&Crime left a message with the main office after receiving a message indicating it was closed because it was the weekend.

