Target Responds to Video of Anti-Maskers Storming Florida Location to Song ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

Retail company Target has responded after viral video showed an exuberant group of anti-maskers storming a location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday.

Video of the incident went video on online, making an appearance on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit. As seen on the footage, a group of maskless people, including some children, made their way down a Target aisle. They–at least the two adults in front–told customers to take off their masks. One of them, a man in a red MAGA shirt, held a wireless speaker blasting the Twisted Sister song “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Guess who wasn’t a fan of their demonstration: the guy who sang the song.

No…these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

Target responded by saying it was aware of the incident.

“We shared earlier this summer that Target requires guests to wear masks whenever they’re shopping in our stores,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Law&Crime. “Our priority remains the health and safety of our team and guests and we communicate our mask requirement through signs in our stores, overhead announcements and reminders from team members at the front of our stores. We’re aware of the group of guests who came into the store last night and we asked them to leave after they removed their masks and became disruptive and rude to other shoppers.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that wearing masks can help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

“Wearing masks can help communities slow the spread of COVID-19 when worn consistently and correctly by a majority of people in public settings and when masks are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting,” they says.

