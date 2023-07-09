A 25-year-old gunman on a scooter unleashed terror in NYC neighborhoods Saturday morning in a random mass shooting spree that left three hurt and one dead.

NYPD officials detailed the five random shootings that wreaked havoc on the streets of Queens and Brooklyn shortly after 11 am.

The first shooting was reported at 11:10 am in Brooklyn. A 21-year-old Hispanic man was shot in the left shoulder.

Police found one 9mm shell casing at the scene. Videos also showed a Hispanic male on a scooter approaching the victims from behind and firing.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Shooting spree continues in Queens

The next series of shootings happened in Queens as the scooter-riding gunman continued his shooting rampage throughout the streets.

An 87-year-old Asian man was shot in the back at 11:27 am as a gunman on a scooter was firing at a nail salon.

Police discovered three 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The victim later died at Jamaica Hospital.

As NYPD officers investigated the nail salon shooting, more reports of a shot being fired came in just blocks away.

No one was hurt but another 9mm shell casing was found.

The next victim was a 44-year-old Hispanic man who was shot in the face at 11:35 am. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police found more 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The last shooting victim was a 63-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder at 11:37 am. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police discovered four more 9mm shell casings.

Gunman’s deadly rampage stopped

After just under two hours of wreaking havoc, police caught the scooter-riding mass shooter at 1:10 pm.

Police found a 9mm gun with an extended magazine and more ammunition inside the illegal scooter without a plate.

Police are not releasing the names of the suspect or the victims. More information and details are expected to be released.

Acting NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban praised the work of his officers.

“Given the type of violence this individual was willing to carry out, I want to extend my deepest thank you and gratitude to all the men and women in the NYPD who came together to apprehend him,” Caban said during a press conference. “You are relentless in your work.”

